Editorial: America needs a viable conservative party

They have failed their civics. Just because these legislators say the state’s laws are unconstitutional doesn’t make them so. No judge has found them unconstitutional.

If they really think the state’s laws are unconstitutional, then march down to the courthouse and file suit. They didn’t. They, in their own way, helped stoke the conspiracy theories that fueled Wednesday’s violence.

Shame on them.

Republicans do have a legitimate point — perhaps there should be a national debate over election laws, particularly now that many voters have “voted with their feet” and indicated a decided preference for early voting. However, for every loosening of election laws they want to complain about, Democrats will have an equal but opposite objection about restrictive voting laws in places such as Ohio and Texas.

In any case, we don’t have a national election law; the constitution leaves that up to states. For Congress to rule on all those is the antithesis of the conservative precepts of federalism.

The larger question, though, is how we got to a place where some Americans have simply lost faith in democracy — in December, we saw state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, call on Trump to declare martial law.