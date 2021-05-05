Editorial: An all-NoVA ticket for Democrats?

Don’t look to Republicans for regional diversity. Of their 17 candidates for statewide office, the only one from this part of the state is former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson, whose candidacy for governor is not taken seriously. Depending on whom Republicans nominate, it’s possible every single candidate for statewide office will be from Northern Virginia. Given the Republican strength in rural Virginia, it’s surprising there’s not a candidate from that part of the state, but there isn’t.

Here’s some more historical context: To find the last time either party nominated a ticket from just one part of the state, you have to back to 1961 when Republicans nominated Clyde Pearson of Roanoke for governor, Hazel Barger of Roanoke for lieutenant governor and Leon Owens of Russell County for attorney general. That assumes, of course, you count Roanoke as part of Southwest Virginia, something that those further southwest often resist. In any case, those were also the days when Republicans were, in many ways, a regional party and not yet a true statewide party.