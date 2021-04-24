Editorial: As many ironies as candidates in Va.'s Democratic primary

More irony: Stacey Abrams became a rock star among Democrats during her unsuccessful campaign for governor in Georgia. Only two states (Virginia and Massachusetts) have ever elected a Black governor and none have ever elected a Black woman. This year’s Democratic field in Virginia includes not one but two Black women — state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County. If one of them won the nomination, she’d have a better chance of becoming the nation’s first Black female governor than Abrams ever did in Georgia; given Virginia’s electoral history, she’d start as the favorite. And yet many of the state’s best-known Black and female politicians — from House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn to veteran state Sen. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth — have endorsed McAuliffe. It turns out that the Democratic interest in diversity does have some limits.

Likewise, Attorney General Mark Herring has to be rated the favorite over Del. Jay Jones as he seeks renomination for a third term. The question is how much of one? Herring has been at the forefront of just about everything Democrats would want. We’ve lost track of how many lawsuits he filed against the Trump administration. Will Democrats conclude that was nice, but not enough, especially if they have a chance to elect the state’s first Black attorney general? Or will Democrats nominate McAuliffe and Herring — just as they did in 2013? In that case, their only opportunity for any diversity becomes the lieutenant governor’s race. Ironically (there’s that word again), any of the candidates the party nominates for that office would qualify as diverse — even the men. Two of the male candidates would count as firsts in other ways: Mark would be the first openly gay candidate nominated for statewide office. Rasoul would be the first Muslim candidate nominated for statewide office. Likewise, one of the women would be a first as well — Hala Ayala would be the first statewide candidate with Hispanic heritage. Here’s another question the primary will answer: With such a crowded field, how few voters will it take to win? The current record for a low-vote winner is Leslie Byrne, who won the 2005 Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor with 32.9% of the vote (and then lost the general election).