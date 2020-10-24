Editorial: Depression and COVID-19

“Persons who were already at risk before COVID-19, with fewer social and economic resources, were more likely to report probable depression, suggesting that inequity may increase during this time and that health gaps may widen,” Catherine Ettman, the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

Maintaining your mental health is as important as your physical health. Less than half — 43% — of U.S. adults with mental illness received treatment in a given year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). And they’re tied together: People with depression have a 40% higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population.

Depression is a complex condition that can affect people regardless of age, gender, race or background.

On Sunday, RTD Sports contributor Wes McElroy spotlighted two well-known football coaches — Justin Fuente, of Virginia Tech, and Bronco Mendenhall, of the University of Virginia — and their concerns for their players’ mental health amid the tsunami of challenges facing young people in particular today.