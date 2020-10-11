Editorial: Don't reward politicians who avoid the hard questions about the economy

Regular readers of this space know there is one topic we write about more than any other — the economy in rural Virginia and in rural America at large. Our economies are all connected — the city is where people will come for shopping, for entertainment, for medical services. If the rural economies do well, so does the city.

We don’t mean this harshly, but these are the facts any realistic appraisal of the economy of those regions has to deal with: Southside and Southwest have some of the poorest counties and least-educated counties in the country. The latter makes it hard to change the former; these are not conditions conducive to economic growth in the modern economy. Only 15.5% of working-age adults in Southside and Southwest have a college degree. Now, here’s a figure that may blow your mind: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 47.9% of the immigrants who arrived in the U.S. over the past decade have a college degree. That’s one of many reasons why the communities that are doing the best job at attracting immigrants are doing better economically than those that aren’t. That’s why we often make the case that rural areas — especially those losing population — should be clamoring for more immigration, not less. Those communities need both more people, and more skilled workers. But we digress (only slightly, though).