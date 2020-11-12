Editorial: Election gives us more questions

Now we enter another election year, and this is the looming question: Has Virginia changed so much demographically, and have the parties realigned, that it’s impossible for Republicans to win a statewide election in the state? Or, with Trump out of the White House, will the political temperature lower so much Republicans can again be competitive?

We won’t know the answer to that until November 2021 but this year’s election gave Republicans plenty to worry about. They saw Democratic margins swell in some of the biggest and fast-growing parts of the state. As recently as 2004, Loudoun County and Prince William County were voting Republican — by large margins. Now they’re voting Democratic by wider margins. George W. Bush took Loudoun County by 13,111 votes in 2004. Barack Obama won the county by 11,509 in 2008. Hillary Clinton expanded that margin to 30,846 four years ago. This year, Biden expanded it further to a 55,990 votes. Republicans increased margins in rural Virginia but trading Loudoun County for Lee County is not an even trade. Republicans need a candidate who can reclaim a big chunk of suburban voters.