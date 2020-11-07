Editorial: Five takeaways from Virginia's election results

Support in elsewhere in Northern Virginia also was soft — the amendment was just under 54% yes in Fairfax County. Elsewhere, though, it was wildly popular, regardless of whether the locality voted Democratic or Republican. Its high water mark was James City County, which went narrowly for Biden but voted 87% in favor of the amendment.

The oddity: Mecklenburg County, which went strongly for Trump but only weakly for the amendment at just under 53% yes. The amendment doesn’t actually end gerrymandering — it just forces the two parties to work together, so in theory they still could draw weird-looking lines, just different ones than if one party alone had the power.

4. Confederate statues aren’t a lost cause in rural Virginia.

Six localities voted on whether to move their statues and all six voted to keep them standing. Five counties — Franklin, Halifax, Lunenburg, Tazewell and Warren — were no surprise because those were all strong pro-Trump counties. The sixth — Charles City County — was something of a surprise. It’s a Democratic county where Blacks outnumber whites 46% to 42% with the remainder predominantly Native American. Charles City voted 59% for Biden, yet voted 55% to 45% to keep its two Confederate memorials in place.