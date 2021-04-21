Editorial: For Va. GOP, special session is clever ploy

Here’s why: This parole board scandal is a cancer that needs to be removed, the sooner the better, as far as Democrats are concerned. They should think of a special session as a kind of political chemotherapy, an unpleasant but necessary way to purge this scandal from their system. Democrats are acting as if this scandal doesn’t matter. And maybe it doesn’t matter to the party activists they hear from most. But it will matter come this fall when Democrats will be running to retain their hold on the state’s top three offices and the House of Delegates. General election voters are likely to take a much dimmer view of all this than Democratic Party activists. Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, may be absolutely right when he said during the audiotaped meeting that Vincent Martin — the most controversial prisoner released — may indeed have had “a sterling record while he was incarcerated,” the kind of record that really does merit parole. But what voters are going to hear — because Republicans will tell them this over and over — is that the parole board released a cop killer and broke both state law and internal policy in doing so (because the parole board didn’t notify the proper officials when it was supposed to). Political campaigns are not the best venue for processing nuance.