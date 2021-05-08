Editorial: GOP convention will be like no other

Ranked-choice voting isn’t new — it dates back to Denmark in 1855, as a way to produce a winner with more consensus support. Four U.S. states used ranked-choice voting as early as 1912 before the concept died out. Now it’s back, just not very widespread. Virginia Republicans won’t be the first state party to nominate candidates used ranked-choice balloting; Utah Republicans used it in 2004 to nominate their candidate for governor. It’s not new to Virginia, either. Democrats have used it a few times in local nominating contests — first in Charlottesville in 2009, later in Arlington and Henrico County in 2014. Virginia Republicans even used it last year when they elected a party chairman. But for Virginia Republicans to pick their statewide nominees by ranked choice voting? Yeah, that’s pretty darned new.

Virginia Republicans have historically been torn between those who want to hold primaries and those who prefer conventions. Sometimes that’s been seen as a fight between those who think an expanded electorate will produce a more electable candidate and a coterie of party insiders (typically much further to the right) who believe they have more control in a convention. This year that dynamic was turned on its head by the candidacy of state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County, who has distinguished herself by appearing at rallies where people were giving Nazi salutes and her insistence that the state is trying to eliminate “white people’s history.” Some Republicans who normally might back a primary feared that, in a crowded field, Chase might actually win a primary. Virginia law requires only a plurality; there are no run-offs. By contrast, a convention requires a majority. Pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes ruled out a normal convention, which led Republicans to the current arrangement. The ranked-choice balloting also makes it even more unlikely that Chase will be nominated. She’ll have her fans, of course, but it’s hard to see many other delegates listing her as their second choice.