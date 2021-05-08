Editorial: GOP convention will be like no other

Virginia Republicans meet today — sort of — to pick their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. It’s safe to say this will be the most unusual and most unpredictable the convention the party has ever held.
How do you hold a convention during a pandemic? Here’s how: Convention delegates will go to one of 37 drive-in sites around the state to cast their ballots. That’s not even the most unusual part of the process: Virginia Republicans will be using ranked-choice voting, which means Republicans delegates will list their first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh choices for governor.
After that, well, math happens.
After each ballot, the lowest-ranked candidate gets dropped and their second-choice votes given to the other candidates — and then that process repeats until somebody hits a majority. Same for the six candidates for lieutenant governor and four candidates for attorney general.
Nobody has any idea how long it will take to figure out all that math (the count room in Richmond is booked through Thursday) and, truth be told, nobody really knows who will win this thing. Some candidates are clearly stronger than others — more on that shortly — but the unusual nature of the balloting means the usual rules of politics may not apply. Or maybe they still do. Who knows? Republicans are about to plunge into the unknown here. Well, unknown to them.
Ranked-choice voting isn’t new — it dates back to Denmark in 1855, as a way to produce a winner with more consensus support. Four U.S. states used ranked-choice voting as early as 1912 before the concept died out. Now it’s back, just not very widespread. Virginia Republicans won’t be the first state party to nominate candidates used ranked-choice balloting; Utah Republicans used it in 2004 to nominate their candidate for governor. It’s not new to Virginia, either. Democrats have used it a few times in local nominating contests — first in Charlottesville in 2009, later in Arlington and Henrico County in 2014. Virginia Republicans even used it last year when they elected a party chairman. But for Virginia Republicans to pick their statewide nominees by ranked choice voting? Yeah, that’s pretty darned new.
Virginia Republicans have historically been torn between those who want to hold primaries and those who prefer conventions. Sometimes that’s been seen as a fight between those who think an expanded electorate will produce a more electable candidate and a coterie of party insiders (typically much further to the right) who believe they have more control in a convention. This year that dynamic was turned on its head by the candidacy of state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County, who has distinguished herself by appearing at rallies where people were giving Nazi salutes and her insistence that the state is trying to eliminate “white people’s history.” Some Republicans who normally might back a primary feared that, in a crowded field, Chase might actually win a primary. Virginia law requires only a plurality; there are no run-offs. By contrast, a convention requires a majority. Pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes ruled out a normal convention, which led Republicans to the current arrangement. The ranked-choice balloting also makes it even more unlikely that Chase will be nominated. She’ll have her fans, of course, but it’s hard to see many other delegates listing her as their second choice.
Barring some shocker, the nominee will be either former House Speaker Kirk Cox or candidates from out of the business world — Pete Snyder or Glenn Youngkin. They are the best-funded and most active of the seven candidates. Snyder and Youngkin style themselves as outsides, which they are, in the sense that neither has been elected to office before and Cox certainly has been. Cox has tried to position himself as a candidate who has operated at the highest levels of state government and would know what to do from Day One. He’s racked up endorsements from former Gov. (and U.S. Sen.) George Allen, former Gov. Bob McDonnell, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. Snyder has cut a more conservative profile, with endorsements from former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell and Oliver North, among others.
In a normal convention, there’s often a bandwagon effect as one candidate starts to pick up support. In a normal convention, there might also be bargaining with delegates whose first allegiance is really to one of the candidates for lieutenant governor or attorney general — the way that Doug Wilder tipped the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to Gerald Baliles back in 1985. None of that will happen here — all the votes will have already been cast and it’s just a matter of doing the math. Curiously, that puts a premium on the lowest-ranked candidates and who their supporters list as their second or third choices. Consider this scenario with some generic names. Let’s say the candidates are Flugelhorn, Hornblower, Fogbottom and Smacktalk and let’s say that’s their order of finish. Suppose all of Flugelhorn’s supporters list Hornblower as their second choice. That doesn’t really help Hornblower because Flugelhorn is still in the race, so their votes aren’t available yet. What matters is who Smacktalk’s second choice is, followed Fogbottom’s a ballot later.
In this year’s seven-way race, there are three possible outcomes. 1. One of the candidates wins outright on the first ballot — highly unlikely. 2. The first-ballot leader gains enough votes on later ballots that he or she wins. 3. One of the candidates who finished second to sixth gains enough votes to win on later ballot; the seventh-place candidate can’t win because he or she will be eliminated after the first ballot. That sixth-to-first jump is unlikely, but theoretically possible. See how much fun this is going to be?
Lost in all this is how diverse the Republican field is. The seven candidates for governor, include one white woman, one Black woman and one Hispanic man. Of the six for lieutenant governor, one is a white woman, one is a Black woman and one is a man born in India. Of the four for attorney general, one is a white woman and two are Black men. It’s possible that Republicans will nominate a more diverse ticket than Democrats do. That raises this question: Will the Republican decision today influence how Democrats vote?
