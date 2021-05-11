Editorial: How do we reach people hesitant about vaccine?

The world is a little more back to normal.
Minor league baseball is back. The Lynchburg Hillcats opened their season last week, although there is no more Carolina League. Major League Baseball has taken full control of the minor leagues and reorganized them, relegating some to amateur status (such as the league that Pulaski, Danville, Bristol and Bluefield play in) and eliminating others altogether. In all, 42 teams — 42 communities — found themselves left out of the new minor league system. That’s the real cancel culture.
The Hillcats now play in something called Low A East, an uninspiring name that conjures up all the poetry of a corporate org chart. That won’t diminish the joy of watching baseball on warm summer nights – the crack of the bat will still sound the same – but does speak to the utter soullessness of Major League Baseball. Baseball, more than any other sport, embraces its history and tradition, its idiosyncrasies. Not so much anymore. Conservatives may be unhappy with Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new voting laws, but baseball fans of all ideologies ought to let Commissioner Rob Manfred know how’s he ruining the game in other ways.
OK, there. We got that off our chest. We’ll get used to this new normal. We always do. Well, mostly. Some of us will still chaff about those silly extra-innings rules and all the other experiments Manfred is imposing because some of us still haven’t reconciled ourselves to the designated hitter rule.
The bigger question, though, isn’t the “new normal” of minor league baseball but the what the new normal of American life will look like. Let’s just fire this fast ball right now down the middle of the plate: How many people are willing to get vaccinated? Because right now it looks as if the United States is going to fall short of its goal of getting 75% to 80% of Americans vaccinated, the figures generally accepted as the threshold for so-called “herd immunity” that effectively defeats the virus. Somehow we’ve had no problem getting vaccinated against measles and polio and other dread diseases, so why the hesitancy in some quarters about this one? New flash: Vaccine passports aren’t anything new. The Virginia Department of Education lists 11 things that children must be vaccinated against before they can enter public school.
There appear to be two big groups who are reluctant about getting vaccinated and one small one, the hardcore cult of anti-vaxxers for whom no amount of reason or science will suffice. There is no hope for them. The others are young adults, who have always thought they were invincible, and the more amorphous group that we might call “the vaccine hesitants.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, whose state had one of the best vaccine roll-outs in the country, is now offering a $100 savings bond to anyone between 16 and 35 who gets vaccinated. Let’s give Justice credit for creative thinking.
“It would be such a drop in the bucket compared to the ungodly amount of money we’re spending right now,” Justice told the Washington Post. If everyone in West Virginia in that age group took him up on the offer, the state would pay out $27.5 million (which will come from federal funding as part of last year’s CARES Act). There are critics – there always are – but the plain-spoken Justice has a ready answer: “If I’m able to pull this off and we are able to shut this down for the small price of $27.5 million … I would tell those critics to kiss my butt.”
For the record, Justice isn’t the first to have this idea. In a commentary The Roanoke Times published last December, former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick Jr. proposed offering either a cash voucher or a tax credit to anyone who gets the vaccine. It’s still not too late to act on Fishwick’s suggestion. Fishwick is a Democrat but Republican fiscal hawks, in particular, ought to like the idea of a tax credit — that would mean less money for the government to spend.
So how do we appeal to the vaccine hesitants? The point that hasn’t been stressed enough: Vaccines do a great job preventing sickness, but we still don’t know how well they do in preventing transmission. That’s why we’re still wearing masks and socially distancing — even if we’re vaccinated, we might still be able to sicken or kill others who haven’t been. It’s one thing to put yourself at risk, but who has the right to put other people at risk?
The Atlantic magazine recently laid out the real risk we face — without enough people vaccinated, the virus remains with us and outbreaks return as antibody level recede without booster shots. In other words, we’ll never really get back to normal. And those outbreaks won’t be random. “If patterns of refusal continue to develop along partisan lines, our outlook will be even worse,” The Atlantic writes. “Because Republicans and Democrats tend to cluster in different places, even down to the level of neighborhood, a large partisan gap in vaccine uptake would likely lead to hot spots of infection. (When people who refuse a vaccine live near one another, the risk goes up.)”
And where will those hotspots be? Many will be in rural Virginia. The least-vaccinated localities in Virginia are principally Southwest and Southside Virginia. As of Monday, 35.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated and 47.1% have been partially vaccinated. On the high side we have Lancaster County (47.4% full; 56.8% partial) and Albemarle County (45.4% full and 60.2% partial). On the low side are Prince George County (22.6% full; 28.6% partial), just behind Carroll County (22.8% full; 29.4% partial).
Norfolk (23% full, 30.7% partial) and Portsmouth (23.8% full; 31.5% partial) also rank low, but those figures don’t include military personnel so those cities are probably higher. Otherwise, the laggards are all rural localities, notably Lee County (24.1% full; 29.8% partial) and Patrick County (24.2% full; 30.4% partial).
All those rural localities regularly vote Republican. If conservatives really want to “own the libs,” they’d go get vaccinated. Otherwise these conservative counties are putting themselves in a position where nothing ever really returns to normal. Meanwhile, the Republican governor of West Virginia has another idea for how to persuade more people to get vaccinated: He’s suggested he might start publicly reading the names of the dead.
