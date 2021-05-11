Editorial: How do we reach people hesitant about vaccine?

The bigger question, though, isn’t the “new normal” of minor league baseball but the what the new normal of American life will look like. Let’s just fire this fast ball right now down the middle of the plate: How many people are willing to get vaccinated? Because right now it looks as if the United States is going to fall short of its goal of getting 75% to 80% of Americans vaccinated, the figures generally accepted as the threshold for so-called “herd immunity” that effectively defeats the virus. Somehow we’ve had no problem getting vaccinated against measles and polio and other dread diseases, so why the hesitancy in some quarters about this one? New flash: Vaccine passports aren’t anything new. The Virginia Department of Education lists 11 things that children must be vaccinated against before they can enter public school.

There appear to be two big groups who are reluctant about getting vaccinated and one small one, the hardcore cult of anti-vaxxers for whom no amount of reason or science will suffice. There is no hope for them. The others are young adults, who have always thought they were invincible, and the more amorphous group that we might call “the vaccine hesitants.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, whose state had one of the best vaccine roll-outs in the country, is now offering a $100 savings bond to anyone between 16 and 35 who gets vaccinated. Let’s give Justice credit for creative thinking.