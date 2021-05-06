Editorial: Questions for Democratic candidates ahead of tonight's debate

2. Will you support a constitutional amendment to end disparity in Virginia schools? House Democrats this year killed both a Republican version (from state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin) and a Democratic version (Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg). Of the five candidates on the stage tonight, one — state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond — gets credit for voting for Stanley’s version in the Senate. As for the other four, if you don’t back this, how do you justify Virginia’s constitutionally-sanctioned school disparity?

4. Should the state expect poor localities to raise their taxes to pay for schools? During a debate on possible state support for school construction during the recent General Assembly session, one Democratic legislator from Fairfax County — Mark Sickles — singled out Lee County for criticism, saying “I don’t see why people can’t take initiative, even in rural and small town Virginia, to solve their own problems.” Do you believe rural localities need to do more to raise their own funds? If so, when did Democrats start calling for more taxes on the poor? Bonus question 1: Which of you plan to go to Lee County to see the conditions of schools there? Bonus question 2: The most infamous example from Lee County — the fourth-graders who had to set out buckets and trash cans on rainy days because the roof was leaking — took place when McAuliffe was governor and at the same time he was courting Amazon for Northern Virginia. A question for McAuliffe: Why weren’t you concerned about the physical state of some rural schools then? And why does your “big and bold” educational plan now still not address school construction or the state’s constitutionally-sanctioned school disparities?