Editorial: Rail deal will go a long way for Virginia

More cars on Interstate 95 means more time lost at chokepoints like the regular bottleneck near Occoquan. Whether you’re heading to Richmond, to New York or to Miami, the same quandary exists. According to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), commonwealth travelers rack up 230 million hours in delays each year, totaling $6.5 billion in costs.

Even if another lane of traffic was added in each direction, just 50 miles of roads carries a $12.5 billion price tag — the congestion likely would continue, DRPT adds. The rail deal only is one-third as expensive and it helps serve short and long distances, with short- and long-term goals.

Over 10 years, the rail deal would double Amtrak trains to near-hourly service and Virginia Railway Express commuter service would expand by 60%. Virginia also would be positioned as part of any future high-speed rail corridor, connecting with other corners of the southeast region.

Getting more passenger and commuter trains also requires solving a serious rail bottleneck. Since 1904, the Long Bridge has served as the single, two-track passageway for any train — including freight — to cross between Virginia and Washington, D.C. DRPT notes that at peak times, the bridge is at 98% capacity.