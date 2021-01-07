Editorial: Remembering Ben Chafin

Chafin was as politically secure as an officeholder can be. Were it not for this vicious virus, Chafin likely could have served however long he wished. Politically, his threat was never from Democrats but from demography, and the threat that the next redistricting might squeeze a Senate seat out of Southwest Virginia and transfer it to more populous Northern Virginia. Already the district Chafin represented was a massive one, stretching from the Kentucky line into Montgomery County — geographically bigger than many congressional districts.

Many political obituaries called attention to Chafin’s strong support for the rights of gun owners, which liberals might not think is much of an accomplishment, but which put him in perfect harmony with the vast majority of his rural constituents. Chafin’s most consequential vote might have been in 2018 when he was one of four Republicans who broke party ranks to expand Medicaid — one of those career-defining “profile in courage” moments. Chafin famously said then: “I came to the conclusion that ‘no’ just wasn’t the answer anymore, that doing nothing about the medical conditions, the state of health care in my district, just wasn’t the answer any longer.” Republicans who still grumble about Medicaid expansion would do well to remember what Chafin said. We’ll never know the numbers, but surely there are some Virginians alive today who wouldn’t be if it hadn’t been for that vote.