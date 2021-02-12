Editorial: The Editorial Board's thoughts on the impeachment trial

Ed: I told you. We don’t know. People can argue all they want — Democrats say it is, Republicans say it’s not — but the only honest answer is, nobody knows. The constitution is silent on the subject. No court has ever ruled on it and likely never will. Yes, there are some historical examples of impeachment trials after someone has left office. The British parliament held an impeachment trial for a former Governor-General of Bengal after he had left office, but that was after the United States was independent, so while American law is based on English common law, the question is whether we can cite an example that happened after we left the British Empire. We do have our own example from 1876 when the Senate tried former Secretary of War William Belknap after he left office — heck, the House even impeached him after resigned. It was just an hour or so, but still he was technically a private citizen by then. Based on my reading of history, everybody agreed Belknap was guilty of taking kickbacks but many senators had qualms about convicting him since he was no longer in office. So we had the same situation we do now: A majority of senators voted that the trial was constitutional, but not two-thirds, so Belknap never got convicted. The Senate vote is interesting but not conclusive because Congress occasionally does things later deemed unconstitutional.