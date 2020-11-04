Editorial: The election is over but questions still remain

The nature of a democracy is there will be differences of opinion and those must somehow be accommodated. Even in our biggest landslides, there still are about 40% of the voters who wish things had turned out a different away. (The biggest landslide in modern times was in 1964, when Lyndon Johnson took 61% to 38.5% for Barry Goldwater). That may not be enough to win an election but it’s still a pretty large minority that the majority has to remember still is there. All the cultural and political differences we had on Monday still are there today and still will be there on Inauguration Day in January and still will be there for years to come.