Editorial: The election was about more than just the next president

We did more last week than vote on who the next president should be. Here are two other things that haven’t gotten as much attention as they deserve:

1. Rural counties dig deep for schools.

Five rural localities in Virginia voted on whether to raise sales taxes by 1% to pay for schools. All five said yes — Charlotte, Gloucester, Henry, Northampton and Patrick. In some places, the vote was close (Charlotte was 52% to 48%). Other places it wasn’t (Northampton was 71% to 29%). This is significant because a great issues facing Virginia is the poor physical condition of many schools, particularly in rural areas.

The General Assembly has shown only limited interest in addressing this. We’ve had Democratic legislators in Northern Virginia ask us — with a straight face — why rural localities aren’t doing more to fix their own problems.

That’s easy for those legislators to ask — Northern Virginia is home to some of the most affluent communities in the country. They can afford to raise their own taxes. It’s a lot harder to squeeze money out of some of the poorest communities in the state. Yet here five communities did just that. (And Pulaski County did so three years ago to pay for its new middle school).