Editorial: The first rule for Virginia's legislators

The original bill offered nothing beyond a study of the region’s economic needs — that’s hardly a fair trade. Northam’s amendment offers something. It’s not as strong a commitment as we’d like to see; we wish there was a way to dedicate that revenue stream. Still, Northam’s amendment does provide at least a moral guidepost that means future legislatures will get criticized if they depart from it (we can guarantee that part, by the way). It’s also not an insubstantial sum of money — $300,000 per year at first, but then jumping to $6.5 million per year in fiscal year 2026.

Republican legislators may understandably be reluctant to cast a vote that looks as if they’re in favor of abolishing the coal tax credit when they’re not; but they need to keep this in mind: If they help vote down Northam’s amendment, then the coal counties get nothing, absolutely nothing, in return. The worst scenario of all for coal country legislators (all of whom are Republican) would be to go home and explain to voters why they passed up a chance for extra money for the only four-year state school in the region. As much as we’d like Northam to veto the bill if the General Assembly doesn’t agree to this amendment, we all know he won’t. He’d say, “Well, I tried,” and then ink it into law and we’ll spend years looking back at what could have been.