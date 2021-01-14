Editorial: The legacy Trump leaves

Would white nationalists have been emboldened to march through the streets of Charlottesville if Trump hadn’t been elected? That’s unknowable, but he was and they did — and his fumbling response to that deadly protest defines part of his presidency. Virginia Republicans that day were quick to denounce the march in exceptionally strong language. Trump said “you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” That failure to quickly and unequivocally denounce white supremacy is what prompted Joe Biden to come out of a presumed retirement and seek the presidency. Put another way, Trump’s inability or unwillingness to forcefully denounce white supremacists prompted the candidate who ultimately defeated him. Could another Democrat have beaten Trump? That’s arguable. Certainly other Democrats might have energized more voters on the left, but they’d have also repelled some voters in the center. Our Electoral College requires candidates to win votes in specific configurations and Biden did so — narrowly. Trump’s own actions may have brought about the only candidate who could defeat him. There’s something Shakespearean in that.

We can see Trump’s legacy in Virginia in other ways. Some of that is in the form of omission. Trump vowed to bring back “King Coal” as he called it, yet saw coal decline at even faster rates than it did under Barack Obama. More coal plants were tried under Trump’s fossil fuel-friendly administration than in Obama’s second term. That’s because no president can truly control the economy and the free market is now waging its own “war on coal.” Other forms of energy are simply cheaper. Trump could have used his power to try to create a new economy in Appalachia, a part of the country that adored him more than almost any other. In parts of the coalfields, he took more than 80% of the vote. Instead, he tried to defund the federal agencies most involved in economic development in Appalachia, and generally left the region adrift. Trump may have made Appalachia voters feel good about cultural issues but he did them no economic favors. Thought experiment: What if he’d spent four years trying to reward some of his most fervent supporters by trying to direct new investment to Appalachia?