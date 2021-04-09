Editorial: Toasting a couple of success stories

Here’s to Virginia’s wines
As the saying goes, make mine Virginia wine.
And as the recent winners of the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup competition prove, there’s no shortage of outstanding labels from which to choose.
The Virginia Governor’s Cup, hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association, is considered one of the most stringent wine competitions in the United States.
All wines in the competition must be made from 100% Virginia fruit. A record-setting 544 wines from more than 100 wineries entered the competition this year, which were evaluated by a panel of 22 judges.
Barboursville Vineyards won the top award — the Governor’s Cup — for its 2015 Paxxito, a dessert wine, while 11 other wines landed top honors. The dozen comprise the “Governor’s Cup Case.” The winners were announced at a virtual ceremony in March.
“The wines in this year’s Governor’s Cup Case are a testament to the passion and pioneering spirit from which Virginia’s wine industry thrives,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “As we celebrate these high-quality and distinctive Virginia wines, we also honor the resilience of the farmers and winemakers who grow and craft them across our commonwealth.”
These awards pay tribute Virginia’s thriving wine industry, which has experienced remarkable growth in the past half-century. Oenophiles can choose from more than 300 wineries across Virginia.
While grapevines date to the early Virginia colony 400 years ago, the state’s the modern-day viticulture industry began in earnest in the 1970s, with Barboursville an early pioneer.
By 1995, Virginia had 46 wineries, according to VirginiaWine.org; 10 years later, that had more than doubled to 107 — a figure that since has almost tripled.
With an estimated economic impact of more than $1.3 billion, Virginia’s wine industry ranks in the nation’s top six states in the number of wineries and wine grape production, reports the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
We extend our congratulations to the top winners and to all the medal recipients. Virginia is indeed for wine lovers. So the next time you’re trying to find that special blend to pair with a certain dish, make yours Virginia wine.
The California condor’s comeback
Life in the midst of a pandemic offers precious little to celebrate, but the California condor success story should warm all of our hearts.
America’s largest birds — their wingspan stretches to 9 feet, 2 feet wider than a bald eagle’s — were so close to extinction that they were placed on the federal endangered species list in 1967. Eventually, only 22 remained. Today, there are 504 California condors with 329 flying in the wild.
The decision to capture the only remaining condors and breed them in zoos wasn’t without controversy.
Renowned environmentalist David Brower said creating artificial environments where condors would be bred equated to a “kind of immorality.” But the program, which involved building feeding stations to train young condors how to forage for food in the wild, is a major success story.
Condors lay only one egg every year, the lowest reproductive rate of any bird. It takes six years for condors to reach adulthood, and they can live up to 60 years.
The future of condors is far from certain.
The Dolan Fire that raged across Big Sur this past fall killed 11 condors. But the Bay Area News Group reported recently that a 23-year-old female condor, dubbed Redwood Queen, in February laid an egg in the top of a charred redwood tree that flames had blackened in August.
It offered inspiration to Kelly Sorensen of the nonprofit group Ventana Wildlife Society, which helps lead efforts to restore condors: “These birds aren’t giving up. Neither are we.”