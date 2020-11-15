Editorial: What a Biden administration means for Virginia

While attitudes in the U.S. have hardened, at least in some quarters, against refugees, Canada has become more open. Interestingly, that’s especially true in rural Canada, which, much like the rural U.S., tends to be pretty conservative.

However, the study found a correlation between a community’s economic status and its attitude toward immigration — except it’s not what you might expect. That study found the more economically distressed a community is, the more open it is toward immigration.

The Guardian quoted the director of that study as saying: “In Atlantic Canada, they’ve realized that the more immigrants they have, the more businesses that are going to get started there.”

Trump cut the U.S. refugee ceiling form 85,000 per year to 18,000 per year — and there had been some talk that he’d cut it to zero if he won a second term. Biden can be expected to increase that ceiling, which likely will mean more refugees being settled in places such as Roanoke that have a history of doing so. This might be a good time to donate to Blue Ridge Literacy, which has become the main vehicle for teaching English to non-English speakers in the region.