Editorial: Youngkin has a better shot than many Democrats realize

Never before have we had such a blank slate nominated for governor. We’ve had other candidates who had not previously held political office but they still had records of some sort — Terry McAuliffe in 2013 had been Democratic National Chairman, Mark in 2001 had been on the Commonwealth Transportation Board, Linwood Holton in 1969 had run for governor four years prior. That means Youngkin, in the general election, can be whoever he wants to be. He will be hard for Democrats to depict as a Trump acolyte simply because there’s no reason to believe that he is one. The bitter essence of Trumpism is defined by a public crudeness and a base appeal to the lowest emotions. In Youngkin, we’ve seen no evidence of the former and it seems unlikely that he got to be CEO of The Carlyle Group, the world’s second biggest private equity firm, by ignoring facts. Youngkin may still be wrong on the issues, of course — that’s a matter of ideological taste — but the reality is right now we have no idea where Youngkin stands on most issues. His website lists none at all. Does he believe Virginia should repeal the Clean Economy Act or its legalization of marijuana? Does he believe Virginia should pass a constitutional amendment to guarantee equal opportunities in schools? Does he believe Virginia should pass a bond issue to pay for school construction? What does he think Virginia should do to build a new economy in Southwest and Southside Virginia? We have no clue. The Virginia Mercury quotes conservative radio show host John Fredericks as calling Youngkin a “shiny new penny.” In this case, a lot of pennies; his net worth is estimated at $367 million, which means he can self-fund a campaign like none Virginians have ever seen before. (Warner’s net worth is put at $215 million.) And because he has no record, he comes with no baggage except large bags of money. That should give Democrats pause.