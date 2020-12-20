From the editor:

This week, our dedicated reporters started telling you about just a few of the stories they dug into during 2020.

We told you when Central Virginia Training Center’s last remaining resident Alisha Gupta, was driven away from the only home she’d ever known, and we brought you onto the Academy stage to listen to the pandemic-inspired 434 Drumline during what should have been a busy marching band season. These stories stuck with us and we hope they had an impact.

We will continue our Reporter’s Top 5 series through Jan. 1 so you can hear from all of us, and we hope you’ll feel like you know each of us just a bit better.

I hope in looking back upon our body of work in one of the most challenging years we, and our country, have ever faced, you’ll agree local journalism is too important to do without.

Amid a crush of nonstop pandemic news, our supervisors, city councils, school boards, planners, and developers still were meeting. In many cases, they had no audience. But The News & Advance’s reporters were there, documenting it so nothing slipped by without further examination. That is our commitment to you.