Google’s monopoly isn’t a game for newspapers

Almost everyone uses Google in some way or another.

It has become part of our lives, and Google has used this to its advantage. Google games the marketplace through search algorithms to its financial gain. The result is an uneven and often unfair playing field for small and local businesses.

At a time when local businesses are struggling to overcome the impacts of COVID-19, the need to be able to compete fairly has never been greater.

But what it means to local news, including this newspaper, is Google uses content from newspapers and other news providers without compensating the publisher.

If you use Google to seek information about current events in your community, chances are, the results will be from your local newspaper and other news providers.

Google monetizes the content produced by the publishers, creating even more problems for an industry that already was challenged as a result of changing news consumption habits in an internet-connected world.

The shift to digital readership has been inevitable. However, the use of locally produced content by Google without adequate compensation has accelerated a financial crisis in the newspaper industry — forcing newspapers to make reductions.