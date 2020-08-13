Gov. Trinkle's legacy, revisited

Amid all the displays of bickering, finger-pointing and stonewalling members of Congress have treated us to during this session, it was mightily uplifting to see our lawmakers come together to award its highest honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, to the surviving members of the USS Indianapolis. In a virtual ceremony that was livestreamed on July 30, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presented the medal to the living crewmembers to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the ship’s July 30, 1945, sinking.