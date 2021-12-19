Kelly Mirt: Mental health crisis takes toll locally

The last few years have been hard on all of us, not least of all the men and women of the Lynchburg Police Department.

A perfect storm of staff shortages, increasing mental health crisis calls, an increase in violent crime, negativity toward law enforcement, and the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the department to ask more and more of its officers in what often feels like a thankless job.

The demands of mental health crisis calls on the department take an especially harsh toll.

Magistrates and officers are often tasked with determining whether citizens need to be taken to seek mental health treatment. That is done through an emergency custody order (ECO). Depending on the evaluation of a mental health professional, the citizen may be placed under a temporary detention order (TDO), which allows for holding the citizen for up to three days while arrangements are made to find space in a mental health facility.

Virginia state code mandates once a TDO has been issued, officers must transport the citizen to the designated facility with an open bed and stay until the citizen is admitted to the facility’s care.

But Virginia’s mental health service shortages and policies are presenting an issue as ECO and TDO calls have skyrocketed.

The Lynchburg Police Department has seen a 319 percent increase in TDOs over the last six years, from 91 in 2015 to a projected 381 this year, along with a 49 percent increase in ECOs in that same time.

Staffing for ECOs and TDOs has cost taxpayers more than $1 million since 2015, while a significant portion of the department’s time is used to respond to those calls. This makes the 28 hard vacancies and 45 operational vacancies at the department all the more concerning, especially given the sharp decrease in applications.

The current codes are not good for the police department, but the overall state of mental health services in Virginia is worrying for those who need treatment and help.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema reflected on this recently, saying, “We are seeing an incredible demand for mental health services, and as much as it impacts our department and challenges our ability to provide services that the community expects, what is even more critical is that the folks who need mental health services are not getting what they need.”

There is potentially light at the end of the tunnel though, at least for the process of handling ECOs and TDOs and also improving the police officer staffing shortage.

New City Manager Wynter Benda and Lynchburg City Council are preparing to take action to ask the Virginia General Assembly to revise current emergency custody order and temporary detention order legislation during the upcoming legislative session. This and a recent announcement on increasing the starting salary to $50,000 for LPD officers are moves in the right direction.

Those actions, though notable and much needed, are focused on symptoms of what is a much bigger problem. As much as our officers are stretched too thin while devoting precious resources to ECOs and TDOs while working for an understaffed department, those in need of help are not served well by the state codes either. What they need is access to better mental health services when they need them.

With Governor Northam’s proposed funding last July for Virginia’s behavioral health system along with the state’s two-year budget touting $560 million for behavioral health, it’s time for our state lawmakers to get serious about fixing our broken mental health care system. The police department, those in crisis, and the citizens of Lynchburg all deserve better than what current policies are providing them.

Kelly Mirt is publisher and Lynchburg Market President at The News & Advance. He can be reached at kmirt@newsadvance.com.