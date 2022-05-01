 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelly Mirt: Redevelopment in Amherst County would give new life to a historic site

Just across the river from downtown Lynchburg sits a sprawling piece of land aching for new life. The approximately 350-acre site was home to the Central Virginia Training Center for decades, providing thousands of jobs to the area over the years.

Now, two years after the facility shut its doors, the land is vacant save for empty buildings.

But a proposed redevelopment plan could bring opportunity and new life to the site and revitalization to Madison Heights, Amherst County, and Lynchburg.

The plan, championed by partners including the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and Amherst County government, envisions a “premiere urban core” for multiple uses. The site could be developed into residential neighborhoods, restaurants and dining, office space, shopping locations, a grocery store, senior living, and plenty of tourist attractions.

In short, redeveloping this area would take a beautiful and historic piece of Amherst County and allow the land to be put to great new use.

So what is standing in the way? Outstanding bonds and fees tied to the property.

Bonds used to build and maintain the CVTC property and facilities have built up over the years. The debt on the property makes it nearly impossible to develop. State action would be needed to clear the land of remaining bonds through a method called defeasement to allow the land to be developed.

Luckily the Virginia legislature has a chance to defease the bonds and make this land available for development.

The Virginia Senate has taken steps to get this process started. In the Senate’s version of the 2023 budget, an amendment provides for the $25 million needed to defease bonds on the CVTC property and cover fees associated with the defeasement.

As that $25 million is not in the House of Delegate’s version of the budget, the next step is for members of the Senate and House to work together to get it into the final budget.

If the state’s legislature can push through to get the bonds on the CVTC property defeased, the land can then be declared surplus property, at which point it can be prepared for sale. Work will also go into zoning the property for mixed commercial and residential use. Then developers would come in and work on the plans to revitalize the whole area.

The positive economic impact on Madison Heights, Amherst County, and Lynchburg can’t be overstated. The redevelopment plan would create short-term jobs in construction and long-term jobs when employees and businesses move onto the site, plus extra revenue flowing into the town. Additionally, mostly rural Amherst County would have a premiere destination for living, working, and entertainment that fits into the county’s natural landscape.

The redevelopment plans even include ideas for connecting the site for easy access to Downtown Lynchburg, which has been undergoing its own revitalization and growth over the last few years.

As the whole country faces economic turmoil, the development ideas for the old CVTC campus come as a breath of fresh air.

The stars seem to be aligning in favor of this new vision for the Central Virginia Training Center property, and just a few final steps need to be taken to see that that vision become a reality. If those steps aren’t taken, the property could sit abandoned and deteriorating for years to come, leaving the area missing out on a giant opportunity for growth.

As members of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates work toward a final budget, we look forward to the possibility of a new city center in Madison Heights that brings new life to a historic site and makes the best use of Amherst County’s land and resources.

Kelly Mirt is publisher and Lynchburg Market President at The News & Advance. He can be reached at kmirt@newsadvance.com.

