Lessons from Shakespeare

William Shakespeare is our go-to commentator. There is scarcely a situation before us today that cannot be explained, at least metaphorically, without something that Shakespeare first blotted on the page more than four centuries ago.
On the Comet NEOWISE that recently graced our night skies — along with President Trump’s current standing in the polls: “When beggars die there are no comets seen. The heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes.”
On the comet and Joe Biden’s basement campaign: “By being seldom seen, I could not stir but like a comet I was wonder’d at.” And the pandemic.
Shakespeare had a bit to say about plagues because disease was a commonplace then. We know the famous line “a plague on both your houses” from “Romeo and Juliet” whether we know the play or not. We all know the story, too — forbidden love. But even those who have seen the play may forget how the whole plot line turns on a plague. Why did Romeo not get Friar Lawrence’s message about a dangerous plan for Juliet to take a potion that would put her into a death-like coma so she could avoid her marriage to the dreaded Paris? Friar Lawrence’s messenger got caught up in a quarantine.
“The searchers of the town, suspecting that we both were in a house where the infectious pestilence did reign, Seal’d up the doors, and would not let us forth,” the messenger explained. People then took lockdowns seriously. They were so frequent throwing one into “Romeo and Juliet” as a plot device didn’t seem artificial.
Theatre historian J. Leeds Barroll III writes in the five years between 1606 and 1610 — when Shakespeare was at the height of fame — the theatres in London were open nine months. The entertainment industry today is struggling to survive the not quite six-month-old lockdown. Now imagine five years with nine months of action.
In other countries, the arts are regarded as an industry like any other and arts organizations have been included in pandemic relief packages. Some countries regard arts jobs as the drivers behind an even more vital industry — tourism. Others see arts jobs in national security terms as a way to defend the nation’s cultural heritage. The United States stands largely alone in regarding arts jobs as not being “real” jobs. A study last year concluded the arts account for $64.2 million worth of economic activity in Roanoke, supporting 1,774 full-time jobs and generating $6.5 million in tax revenue. That’s more than twice as many people as Norfolk Southern now employs in Roanoke.
One professional theatre is back in action. The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton will resume performing — on a hotel lawn, where patrons can buy an eight foot-by-eight-foot square of grass. Later there will be indoor performances but to accommodate social distancing guidelines,some seats will be removed. The actors have agreed to live within a “bubble” — similar to the ones the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League are instituting for players.
Will this work out? Shakespeare had something to say about that, of course: “If you can look into the seeds of time and say which grain will grow and which will not, speak then unto me.”
The first show will be the comedy “Twelfth Night,” in which Olivia is amazed at how quickly she fell in love — “even so quickly may one catch the plague.”
The next show will be “Othello,” an even more timely play that resonates today because it deals with a Black man brought down by a white man. Or, in this case, a Black woman. No matter what gender plays him, “Othello” was unusual for its day because the script featured a non-white character in the title role. Even today, it’s still relatively unusual to find a well-known play where the main character is Black. Through the years, white actors have played the role of Othello — in blackface. Among the more famous blackface performances was that of Anthony Hopkins in 1981 — or just three years before Ralph Northam’s infamous yearbook photo. The American-born Black actor Paul Robeson played Othello for the Royal Shakespeare Company in Britain the 1950s — but not until 1999 would another Black actor play him for the RSC. It has taken nearly 400 years for society to get to the point where a theatre company is now expected to cast a Black actor for the role. If you’re confused by the term “systemic racism”, the history of “Othello” provides a clear example.
We were wrong about one thing, though. Shakespeare has Othello tell his trusted (but untrustworthy) confidante Iago: “Thou weigh’st thy words before thou givest them breath.” Shakespeare was clearly unfamiliar with Twitter.
The Roanoke Times
