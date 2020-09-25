Lynchburg, others need monuments to women’s suffrage

This year marks the centennial of women in the United States being guaranteed the right to vote in all elections.
Some women, in some states, in some elections, could vote before then. New Jersey granted women the right to vote in 1790, then revoked it in 1807 — a classic example of a right being taken away. In 1869, the then-territory of Wyoming granted the right to vote to all women — and became the first state with women’s suffrage when it joined the Union in 1890. As the campaign of women’s suffrage spread in the late 19th century, a patchwork of voting laws grew up across the country. Virginia, like most states, banned women from voting except in certain situations. In 1904, women in Madison Heights were allowed to vote on whether to ratify the town charter. In 1911, women in Waynesboro were allowed to vote in a bond referenda. In 1915, women in Falls Church were allowed to vote in two advisory referenda. (For these historical facts, we’re indebted to “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia,” a new book by three researchers at the Library of Virginia — Brent Tarter, Marianne E. Julienne and Barbara C. Batson).
Still, it took the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to guarantee that right for all women everywhere in every election. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment. Eight days later, on Aug. 26, 1920, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby formally certified that the 19th Amendment had met the constitutionally-required threshold of three-fourths of the states.
Last month we wrote about the drama that accompanied the final certification: Tennessee had to mail the paperwork to Washington and there was some concern that opponents might file a last-minute lawsuit to block the certification. That’s why Colby — a suffrage supporter — left instructions for the paperwork to be brought to him as soon as it arrived at Union Station in the early morning hours, so that he could sign it before courts opened for the day. That final drama made us curious: What route did the paperwork that triggered the 19th Amendment’s certification take to get from Nashville to Washington, D.C.?
Here’s what we wrote then: “No history we’ve found records the specific route but railroad historians we’ve consulted say it probably went through what is now the CSX route through Covington, Clifton Forge, Staunton, Waynesboro and Charlottesville.”
They say that journalism is the first draft of history, which implies there might be other drafts to follow. Today, we have one. Gordon Hamilton, who serves on the archives committee of the Norfolk & Western Historical Society in Roanoke, has dug further into this and consulted a group we were unaware of — the Railway Mail Service Library. He reports that the paperwork for the 19th Amendment most likely went on the Memphis Special, which stopped in Nashville, then continued on through Knoxville, Bristol, Roanoke and Lynchburg before arriving in Washington at a scheduled 12:30 a.m. (although on that day a century ago it ran late and didn’t arrive in Washington, D.C., until 3:45 a.m.).
First, we congratulate Hamilton —and railway mail historian Frank Scheer — for their research.
Second, we ask: What should we do with this newfound knowledge, other than share it with you today?
Here is our modest suggestion: This calls for some sort of historical marker or other commemoration. Now, at first blush “the 19th Amendment passed through here” might seem akin to “George Washington slept here.” After all, the Virginia General Assembly notoriously rejected the 19th Amendment by wide margins in 1920 — and didn’t get around to symbolically ratifying it until 1952. So, legally speaking, Virginia’s only role in the amendment becoming law was that the final paperwork rolled through on the night train. Why is that worth a monument?
Here’s why. It’s the same reason we honor civil rights figures from through the years, even those many of the things they were seeking weren’t achieved until much later. They were on what we can safely call the right side of history. Even though Virginia’s political establishment was very much anti-suffrage, there were still suffragists here, making their case — and they have gone largely unrecognized in any kind of formal way.
Roanoke is a city strangely devoid of statues. The only two that depict actual people are the ones of Martin Luther King Jr. and Gibson Morrissey, the founder of the Roanoke Symphony —the former on Henry Street, the latter a less-than-life-size depiction inside the Berglund Center’s Performing Arts Center. That has spared Roanoke a debate over Confederate statues (the monument to Robert E. Lee that once stood in Lee Plaza is more properly called a “stela” or simply a shaft) but still leaves us short of bronze heroes. Or heroines. The book we mentioned above cites some of Roanoke’s early suffragists. Elsewhere in Virginia, suffrage campaigners tended to be upper-class white women — because they had the time and political connections. Lillie Mary Barbour, of Roanoke, was unusual because she came from a different background — she was secretary of the local chapter of the United Garment Workers of America. Another was Millie Paxton, a Black civic leader who took the lead in registering Black women to vote after the amendment’s passage. The Library of Virginia says she helped register 655 Black women in Roanoke, more than in any other city in Virginia except Richmond — even though Virginia law at the time did its best to discourage Blacks of any gender from voting. (Historical note: Paxton was also a Republican).
A women’s suffrage monument is appropriate everywhere but especially so in Lynchburg. The Hill City was the epicenter of the early suffrage movement in Virginia. Orra Langhorne, of Lynchburg, started petitioning the General Assembly to allow women to vote in 1880 and founded a statewide suffrage group based in Lynchburg in 1893. After her death, her niece’s daughter, Elizabeth Otey, of Lynchburg, emerged as a statewide suffrage leader. Otey earned her own place in history after the amendment became law. In 1921, she ran for State Superintendent of Public Instruction as the Republican nominee, the first woman nominated for statewide office by either major party in Virginia. Maybe those cities don’t need a monument to the train but we ought to have a monument to the women who worked for what that train carried.
