Strong leadership needed to weather COVID and coming healthcare crises

Differences in opinion are healthy. But we all should be on the same page about public health. We are in the midst of a global pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people across the globe and has the ability to hospitalize anyone, including the president of the United States or the governor of Virginia. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of about 210,000 people in this country — roughly the size of Des Moines, Iowa, or Rochester, New York — including more than 3,200 Virginians.

We stand with Northam and Trump as they recover from COVID-19. We also continue to stand with the governor’s COVID-19 message, not the president’s.

Leadership is about vision, integrity, humility and focus. While individuals like the president and governor have access to quality medical treatment to fight off this novel virus, Americans are experiencing disruptions to their continuity of care, including needs other than this disease. There are some concerning health care trends that likely will outlast the pandemic.

First, there is a forthcoming shortage of primary care doctors. A Times-Dispatch piece earlier this week by Eric Kolenich localized the issue in Virginia. Another 1,600 will be needed in the next decade to add to the current pool of 5,700 physicians.