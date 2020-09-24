The questions the JLARC report didn't ask about Southside and Southwest

That’s why we take such a dim view of one part of the recent report by Virginia’s legislative watchdog agency, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. It analyzed 10 economic development incentive programs the state has and found none of them had accomplished very much. On Wednesday, we praised the JLARC’s report for raising some important questions. Today, though, we must take issue with one of JLARC’s findings — that the tobacco commission has spent $97.3 million on nine “megasite” industrial parks that haven’t produced many results. Only two — Commonwealth Crossing in Henry County and Oak Park in Washington County — have tenants. “Full build-out will take decades,” the report says. To which we say: So? What did you expect? The oldest of these was created in just 2012; the newest isn’t even open yet. In economic development time — which is much like geological time — that’s nothing. In the context of Botetourt’s Greenfield Center (which is outside the tobacco commission footprint but makes a good example), it’s only 2003. To fault this initiative is to misunderstand how slowly the economy often works — especially when JLARC acknowledges that Virginia has lacked ready-to-go economic development sites of 100-acres plus. If we’re going to fix that problem by creating sites, then we need to be prepared for them to sit empty for years. The sky is not exactly raining factories. Perhaps the tobacco commission ought to be praised for making decisions that may not pay off politically within the lifetime of some commission members.