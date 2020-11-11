The World We Owe to Our Veterans' Sacrifices

America came of age more than a century ago today — the day we now commemorate as Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., the guns across Europe fell silent, and The Great War came to an end. Four years of senseless, bloody fighting was over. Military and civilian casualties numbered more than 40 million, with the dead counting close to 20 million.

The Age of Empire, whether the monarchs and politicians of Europe knew it at the time, lay in ruins. The tally of military deaths was almost 10 million — an entire generation for nations such as France, Great Britain, Germany and Russia.

It began with the assassination on June 28, 1914, of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir to the throne of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and his wife in Sarajevo by a Serbian nationalist. And it had become the world’s first modern global conflict as the monarchies of Old Europe lined up against each other following an event that initially appeared to be relatively insignificant for the world.

It was supposed to be a quick little fight, with the troops back home before Christmas, but it wasn’t to be. For more than three years, the powers of Europe battled each other across the plains of Central Europe, from the Western Front on France’s eastern border and in the east in Prussia, Poland and Russia.