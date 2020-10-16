Vote yes to both ballot amendments

Virginians can throw aside this rigged approach by supporting Amendment 1, which would shift control of the redistricting process from the General Assembly to a bipartisan commission consisting of eight legislators and eight citizens.

Commission meetings would be open to the public, and it would hold at least three public hearings in different parts of the state for citizen input. Final approval would rest with the assembly, but lawmakers couldn’t make changes. If there’s an impasse, the Supreme Court of Virginia would have the final say.

Amendment 1 isn’t a Republican or Democratic measure, but one of good government. Now that the legislature has moved from GOP to Democratic control, we call for members of both parties to embrace this much-needed change. As one Capitol friend told us, “No smoke-filled rooms is the goal.”

So we urge the General Assembly to pass legislation pending before them during the special session that would spell out the qualifications of citizen members and transparency provisions, such as details about meetings. Polls consistently show public support for the amendment.