Vote yes to both ballot amendments

{byline}{&by1}By Pamela Stallsmith
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Two amendments appear on Virginia’s ballots this election cycle — one would change the way legislative and congressional districts are drawn during the redistricting process and the other provide a vehicle tax break for disabled veterans. Both deserve your vote.
This election, Virginians are being asked whether they want the General Assembly to continue drawing legislative boundaries behind closed doors or in the full glare of the public arena. The choice is clear: It’s time for a change.
Every 10 years, Virginia — much like every state in the nation — redraws its legislative and congressional districts. The population data driving the political cartography comes from the decennial U.S. Census, which should conclude this fall.
And like most states, Virginia’s redistricting process largely has taken place under the cloak of political darkness, with virtually no public input — regardless of which party controlled the state Capitol.
As we’ve stated, this secretive process lets politicians pick voters by creating serpentine districts drawn to benefit the ruling party — and not what’s best for the community. Lengthy court fights that stick taxpayers with millions of dollars in legal fees typically ensue.
Virginians can throw aside this rigged approach by supporting Amendment 1, which would shift control of the redistricting process from the General Assembly to a bipartisan commission consisting of eight legislators and eight citizens.
Commission meetings would be open to the public, and it would hold at least three public hearings in different parts of the state for citizen input. Final approval would rest with the assembly, but lawmakers couldn’t make changes. If there’s an impasse, the Supreme Court of Virginia would have the final say.
Amendment 1 isn’t a Republican or Democratic measure, but one of good government. Now that the legislature has moved from GOP to Democratic control, we call for members of both parties to embrace this much-needed change. As one Capitol friend told us, “No smoke-filled rooms is the goal.”
So we urge the General Assembly to pass legislation pending before them during the special session that would spell out the qualifications of citizen members and transparency provisions, such as details about meetings. Polls consistently show public support for the amendment.
If the measure passes, the commission’s work would begin almost immediately as redistricting will take place next year. This enabling legislation is key to successfully implementing the new process, and is before lawmakers as they negotiate budget amendments. Why wouldn’t the General Assembly want Virginia to be prepared?
Vote “yes” for Amendment 1. End partisan gerrymandering, and support accountability and transparency.
The second amendment on the ballot concerns a benefit to veterans who have served their country with valor, defending the liberty and protecting the freedoms we often take for granted. Yet some members of the military suffer debilitating injuries during the course of their service, posing challenges to both them and their families.
There’s a way Virginians can show their appreciation for those veterans who become permanently disabled: by supporting Amendment 2 during this year’s election.
The Motor Vehicle Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans amendment would let military veterans who have a 100% service-connected, permanent and total disability to exclude a single car or pickup truck from personal property taxes. These veterans already are exempt from Virginia real estate taxes on their primary residence as a result of an amendment passed a decade ago.
In an op-ed that appeared in a recent issue of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the sponsors of the constitutional amendment said the measure would help “service-disabled veterans face numerous challenges, including the financial burden of paying personal property taxes on adapted vehicles that are necessary for them to get to work, go to the store, or to see friends and family.
“This amendment sends a clear message that Virginians believe we should honor the service of our military veterans and particularly those that have disabilities as a result of their time” in the U.S. armed forces and the Virginia National Guard, wrote House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, who’s an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran.
We agree. The amendment overwhelmingly cleared the General Assembly with bipartisan support. It also has picked up the backing of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, which said it would build upon the commonwealth’s reputation of providing opportunities for military families and veterans as well as ensuring that the state “remains the best place for our veterans and their families to call home.”
Veterans have and continue to make untold contributions to Virginia. Giving permanently disabled veterans this tax break is a small token of our great appreciation for their service. Vote “yes” on Amendment 2.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!