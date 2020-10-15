Voting still matters

Likewise, if you are the parent, guardian or friend of someone who will be 18 by Nov. 3, we ask you to mentor that teen and share the link https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/how-to-register/ and get that person registered. You even can register and vote all in one trek to the registrar’s office.

We also were reminded recently if you already are registered, have voted previously and want to vote early you don’t need any form of identification at the registrar’s office. You just have to attest to your identity. No, this could not be easier or more convenient.

We only wish voting gave everyone a door prize such as virtual ear muffs and blinders to block out the sights and sounds of the election season. Because it really has become nauseating. Hence our jeopardized breakfast.

That noise serves no purpose but to irritate, because nothing will change anyone’s mind about the presidential election, to be sure. Can you name someone undecided? No, we didn’t think so.