Where might Virginia's marijuana stores locate?

Today is the 20th day of the fourth month, or 4-20, which makes today 4-20 Day. If you think that’s just a chronological reference, you may not be ready for what’s about to come. The phrase “4-20” has become pop culture shorthand for smoking marijuana, which dates back to five high school students in San Rafael, California, in 1971 who met at that time every day to smoke their weed.

Now Virginia is in the process of legalizing marijuana, something that would have been unthinkable in 1971 or, for some, even 2021. It’s happening, though. Starting July 1 you can legally plant four marijuana plants for your personal use (some restrictions apply), and Virginia will legalize a retail market for marijuana in 2024.

Consumer advice for future marijuana gardeners: The website Grow Weed Easy says it takes three to five months to grow marijuana (rest assured we had to look this up; this is not knowledge we are personally acquainted with). That means if you plant some seeds on July 1, you might have your own personal crop before the first frost in autumn. Question: Which county fair will be the first to offer a blue ribbon for marijuana-growing?