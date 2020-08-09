Who should Lynchburg be named for?

An online petition surfaced this summer calling for Lynchburg to change its name, arguing the name is reminiscent of the verb for the death sentence carried out by angry mobs in white cloaks during the Civil Rights era.
The petition gained a little more than 5,700 signatures, and the attention of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who called the name an “embarrassment.”
The Hill City’s name stems from its founder, the enterprising John Lynch, who, at the age of 17, started a ferry service across the James River in 1757.
It is true those who didn’t grow up steeped in this history have wondered about the name Lynchburg.
After all, it happened when the late Calvin Falwell helped negotiate the relocation of the Savannah White Sox baseball team to Lynchburg in the racially charged climate of the 1960s.
The only black player on the White Sox team — first baseman Deacon Jones — asked Falwell at the end of the meeting, “Mr. Falwell, I just have to know one thing: Why is your city called ‘LYNCH-burg?”
For 234 years, ever since John Lynch got the original 45-acre charter from the Virginia General Assembly to establish his riverside town, it bore his family name.
“John Lynch, by all accounts a shrewd but honest businessman, apparently prospered without violating the tenets of his religion,” wrote James Elson in the book “Lynchburg, Virginia: The First Two Hundred Years, 1786-1986.”
Originally a slave owner, John Lynch chose to set his slaves free when the Society of Friends decided its members must free their slaves or leave the church. He remained faithful to his religion until his death in 1820.
There are a number of theories as to how the word lynch entered our lexicon — the most likely of which leads back to John Lynch’s brother, Col. Charles Lynch, who disavowed his Quaker roots during the Revolutionary War. Col. Lynch gathered up Tories suspected in a plot to overthrow Virginia’s government and held trials at his Avoca plantation in Altavista, delving out his “own version of frontier justice,” according to the Avoca museum.
Those convicted in the extra-legal trials were sentenced to lashing until they cried for mercy with the phrase “Liberty forever!”
It’s a sort of bitter irony the Lynch name became synonymous with the illegal hanging of African Americans.
Changing the name of a city with more than two centuries of history would be an expensive, logistical nightmare. Think of the number of businesses and organizations that bear Lynchburg in their names. It would be exceptionally hard to erase this history of our city with a name change.
But if the city council ever decided that bit of Hill City history wasn’t enough to keep John Lynch’s name on the city he built on the hillside overlooking the James River, who would we be named for?
How about Barksdale, for civil rights activist Ed Barksdale? It wouldn’t even need a suffix tacked on to make it sound more city-like.
Barksdale served two terms on Lynchburg City Council from 1997 to 2004 and co-founded the College Hill Neighborhood School, which provided pre-school education for children from low-income families.
Before serving in city politics, Barksdale was a U.S. Postal Service worker, who drove truck loads of books home to his children because no public library was available to Blacks then.
His commitment to civil rights and his work to create a better Lynchburg for all its residents, regardless of color, helped integrate E.C. Glass High School. His daughter, Lynda Woodruff, became one of the first two Black students to attend what then was an all-white school.
Consider the courage that must have taken.
How about Lewisville, for Elizabeth Dabney Langhorne Lewis?
Lewis founded the city’s First Unitarian Church, served as a founding officer of the Southern Memorial Association, and was a “pioneer in the movement for the enfranchisement of women,” according to a 1946 article in The Lynchburg News.
“... That maternity is an offering of even greater value than the battle axe,” Lewis wrote in stating her reasons why women should have the right to vote. “And that a woman’s qualification for citizenship is as valid as the man’s …”
She marched on Washington D.C. to advocate for women’s right to vote, and influenced her niece, Lady Astor, who became the first woman to serve in the British Parliament.
How about Dossburg, after World War II hero Desmond Doss?
Doss became a celebrated war hero, and even received the Medal of Honor in World War II, credited with saving the lives of 75 men — without ever firing a weapon. Doss, a Seventh-day Adventist, refused to touch a weapon, saying once, “I knew if I ever once compromised, I was going to be in trouble, because once you compromise, you can compromise again.”
Doss became a medic in the 77th Infantry and was deployed to Okinawa. During the bloody battle at Hacksaw Ridge, thousands lost their lives. And more would have had it not been for Doss, who managed to lower 75 wounded men to safety from that cliff in 1945.
There are many more potential namesakes for this city if it ever decided to re-brand itself. So many city residents have worked to make John Lynch’s city on the James and the world around it a better place.
Who, or what, would you name it for?
