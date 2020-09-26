Why are Democrats voting against open government?

What study is required? Should the votes of Virginia boards and commissions that act in our name be made public or should they not be? In every other instance, we have decided yes. Why is the parole board so different? House Democrats also tabled another open-government bill related to the parole board sponsored by another Republican — state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R- Rockingham County. Among other things, his bill would have mandated a regular schedule of reports and required the board notify the prosecutors in the inmates’ jurisdiction when an inmate is coming up for possible parole. Democrats apparently see the “R” after both legislators’ names and fear a Republican trick. Indeed, it’s always possible that the more voters know about the parole board’s actions, the more amenable they might be to Republican views on criminal justice. Or not. Who knows? What we see, though, is Democrats voting against open government. Our bias is always in favor of more openness — the more people know, the better. Why are Democrats in favor of less?