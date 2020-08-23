Why is Trump intentionally hurting his strongest supporters?

For a president elected with thunderous support from rural voters, Donald Trump has an odd way of returning the favor.
His first budget tried to eliminate funding for the federal agencies most closely connected with rural economic development — including the Appalachian Regional Commission. He also tried to eliminate federal funding for small, rural airports — facilities that are often an important selling point in economic development. If a Democratic president had tried to do those things, that would have been just as bad but more politically understandable — Democrats have no real base in much of rural America anymore and so don’t really understand rural communities. In trying to zero out the agencies working closest with rural America, Trump actually was acting more like a clueless big-city Democrat out of touch with rural realities than a president who many rural voters once saw as their champion.
In an under-appreciated interview in 2018 with The Wall Street Journal (hardly a leftist publication), Trump said people who live in economically-struggling rural areas simply should move. Again, that sounded like something some elitist urban-dweller would say. Let them eat cake. Let them move. Apparently “Make America Great Again” does not include rural America, except perhaps unless you own a U-Haul dealership.
Now Trump once again is telling rural Americans they don’t matter — with his assault on the Postal Service (now said to be suspended until after the election). Most of the attention there has been framed in terms of Trump’s desire to curtail the push to vote by mail. That’s politically misguided — Republicans might actually benefit more from vote-by-mail than Democrats. In the first election after Colorado adopted vote-by-mail, Republicans won nearly every statewide office on the ballot that year. In Minnesota, ballots are mailed only to voters in towns with fewer than 400 people. Those rural communities vote overwhelmingly Republican. If Trump wants to carry Minnesota (a state that has been drifting from blue to purple and conceivably could turn red), he needs every rural vote there he can get. There are good reasons to be skeptical of voting by mail, but it should be Democrats this year who are most skeptical —they should want the results to be immediate and indisputable. Mail voting makes the former less likely, which makes the latter less likely. Democrats should be doing all they can to discourage mail-in voting this year; Republicans should be doing all they can to encourage it as a way to extract even more votes from rural areas.
In any case, the Postal Service does a lot more than deliver mail-in absentee ballots, which is why rural Americans — and their largely Republican representatives — should be most alarmed by the move Trump and his postmaster general have made to slow mail service, whether before or after the election. Why? Because rural America is less connected to the internet than the rest of the country, which means rural Americans are more dependent on the Postal Service than their urban counterparts. Among them:
» 18% of Americans still pay their bills the old-fashioned way — by mail. That’s according to a study by ACI Worldwide, a Florida-based payment systems company. It stands to reason that a disproportionate number of those 18% are older or rural or both.
» 20% of Americans older than 40 who take medication for a chronic condition get those prescriptions by mail order, according to a survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association. More than half of those are older than 65, and most of those receive more than four different types of pills through the mail.
Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy aren’t simply slowing down mail-in ballots in November; they’re slowing down bills and pills now. Who does that hurt the most? Older Americans and rural Americans — two demographic groups that supported Trump the most in 2016. (That year, voters older than 65 went for Trump 53% to 44%, the widest pro-Trump margin of any age group, according to a study by Pew Research Center. For the rural/urban split, just look at any of those red-and-blue election maps. In a few Virginia counties — we’re looking at you Bland, Lee, Scott and Tazewell — Trump took more than 80% of the vote).
Why is Trump hurting his own supporters? Again, if a Democratic president did this, he or she would be accused of treating rural Americans like second-class citizens — and rightly so.
Make no mistake: This postal slowdown isn’t theoretical, it’s real. The Washington Post recently obtained, and published, some internal Postal Service memos. Traditionally, the Post reported, the goal was for each office to deliver all the mail it received that day. Now, the memo said, “if the plants run late, they will keep the mail for the next day.” So that means, yes, mail is being held up. Another internal document that’s been published shows the plan is to remove hundreds of mail-sorting machines — which already has begun. (This is ostensibly to free up floor space for package delivery). And the Postal Service itself confirms it’s begun removing mailboxes in Oregon. (Gosh, wonder why Oregon? Could it be because Oregon votes by mail?).
DeJoy presents these moves as a long overdue reorganization to make the Postal Service more efficient — to make it run more like a business than a calcified government bureaucracy. God knows, the Postal Service, like lots of things, is in need of reform. Except this is exactly the opposite of how a business would operate. If a business held up delivery, customers eventually would find a competitor who would deliver more quickly. The problem here is there isn’t a competitor. People in more urban areas can ship packages via commercial freight delivery companies, such as FedEx or United Parcel Service. Many people in rural areas don’t have that option, which is why the constitutionally-mandated Postal Service is doubly important to them. If our members of Congress really wanted to represent the rural voters who elected them, they’d be demanding quicker postal delivery, not silently tolerating slower delivery.
What we have here is a curious philosophical turnaround. Republicans historically have favored state’s rights, and here some states have decided to use those rights to push vote-by-mail, so now a certain Republican is using federal power to curb those policy choices. In the process, he’s making life harder on his strongest supporters.
The Roanoke Times
