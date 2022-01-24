From the editor: Support local journalism with our limited-time winter sale offer

At The News & Advance, our mission always has been to provide a comprehensive and compelling news report, with an emphasis on truth and accuracy.

Nobody covers your local government, your school board and the slices of life in your community like we do. We offer a variety of stories not only from our area but from around Virginia, the nation and the world.

Now, we're offering our winter sale digital subscription deal of just $5.99 a month. That includes unlimited access to our website, app, and our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print edition.

Here are some recent examples of the local journalism your subscriptions helps support:

Journalism has been evolving since this newspaper began more than 150 years ago. In addition to producing our daily edition seven days a week, we publish breaking news and extra content on our website, iOS and Android apps, and social media pages. We're ramping up our local video efforts to further enhance our news coverage.

Through it all, your support is essential. If you aren't already subscribing, now is the perfect time to start.

Again, you can check out our latest offer here.

If you already are a subscriber, thank you! We appreciate your support, and we will continue to do our best to serve this community in the years to come.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.