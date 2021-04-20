 Skip to main content
From the editor: Support local journalism with this limited-time offer
The N&A building

The offices of The News & Advance on Wyndale Drive in Lynchburg.

The News & Advance considers it a privilege to serve the Lynchburg area.

Our mission always has been to provide a comprehensive and compelling news report, with an emphasis on truth and accuracy. Nobody covers your local government, your school board and the slices of life in your community like we do. We offer a variety of stories not only from our area but from around Virginia, the nation and the world. 

Journalism has been evolving since this newspaper began more than 150 years ago. In addition to producing our daily edition seven days a week, we publish breaking news and extra content on our website, iOS and Android apps, and social media pages. We're ramping up our local video efforts to further enhance our news coverage.

Through it all, your support is essential. If you aren't already subscribing, now is the perfect time to start. We're offering one of our best deals ever: $29.99 for a full year of unlimited digital access, which includes our website, app, and our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print edition. Check out the offer here.

If you already are a subscriber, thank you! We appreciate your support, and we will continue to do our best to serve this community in the years to come.

