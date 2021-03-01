Jonah Goldberg: Biden unwisely following the party-line lead of his two predecessors

Heap as much scorn as you like on Donald Trump (I won't object), but his legislative agenda largely was dedicated to giving Republicans what they wanted. It looked deeply partisan because it was. In a country where there is a lot of consensus about what to do, it's easy for a president to pick an issue that's popular in both parties. It's harder when few such issues exist. That's one reason George W. Bush started his presidency by working with Sen. Ted Kennedy and the Democrats on education reform.

Biden isn't following Bush's example. He's following his two immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and Trump. Though, so far, it's mostly been through executive orders.

To be clear, I disagree with most of the policies Biden has announced, but my point isn't about policy; it's about politics. As it stands, it looks like the Biden administration would rather push a COVID-19 relief package on a straight party-line vote than agree to some bipartisan compromise package that didn't "go big" as defined by the Democratic base.

Even if Biden is right about the need for a $1.9 trillion bill — I don't think he is — the cost will be more than economic if he crams it through with only Democratic votes.