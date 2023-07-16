Forgiving them

As a Transgender woman, as a member of the LGBTQ community, how do I forgive someone for doing the wrong thing to me? And what if they do the wrong thing intentionally and repeatedly? How do I forgive them?

And what if I’m treated differently from the way you are treated? What if they won’t do business with me, but will do business with you? How do I forgive them?

I won’t just wipe their dust from my feet and move on to the next community. This is my community, too. I won’t isolate myself from them and pretend they don’t exist. We must learn to live together. I won’t treat them the way they are treating me. So how do I forgive them?

How do we love each other as our Creator loves us? What would Jesus do? Jesus, who interacted with and loved the hated and the marginalized in his community, what would Jesus do? Well, I’m neither the Creator nor Jesus, so how do I forgive the ones who hurt me?

Forgiving is a mandate. Forgiving is an act of loving. Sadly, incidents against me and my LGBTQ siblings will be increasing. But I won’t become like the persons who hurt us. I won’t act the way they act. I must learn how to absorb their acts of DISRESPECT, learn how to LIVE with them, to LOVE them, and FORGIVE them.

So please tell me how.

ONNA MCKLENNON

Madison Heights

SCOTUS term limits

The U.S. is the only nation that allows life tenure. No single person in a democratic society should exercise that much power for that long.

Dark-money or wealthy interest groups “who demand fealty to a specific judicial philosophy or ideology” now dominate the dysfunctional nomination process with nominees picked for reasons other than their judgment, ethics, demeanor, wisdom, or knowledge of the law.

Life expectancy is much longer than when the constitution was written. From 1789 to 1970, justices served 15 years on average. In order to serve longer tenure, justices are being nominated at an earlier age. The younger justices are less experienced and less qualified. And, if a “bad” one without ethics or if a highly political activist is appointed, the U.S. is stuck with him/her for many decades. An 80 year-old justice may also have reduced mental alertness, and be out of step with today’s attitudes, needs, culture and technology.

In addition, the justices have no code of ethics, which all other judges and members of Congress must follow. And, when corrupt, there is no practical way to have him/her removed in today’s divided politics. A justice can act like a third-world autocrat who’s accountable to nobody; not even the voters and citizens of the United States or the Congress that created the Supreme Court. The court’s recent use of the “shadow docket,” unsigned, unexplained, and overreaching orders issued without arguments or a hearing at 3 a.m. should be of concern to all.

The democratic process cannot work when unelected justices are appointed by “chance.” Nixon’s four appointments reshaped the Court that lasted for decades. President Carter was unable to appoint any. Taft appointed five. The voter has little influence. Having a vacancy every two years will give all Presidents equal influence and voters will control the shape of the Court. Knowing which vacancies will occur during the next Presidential election will help voters decide.

It is essential to not depend on the health of a few justices to preserve freedoms and save democracy.

EUGENE HAYMES

Roseland

Seeking beauty

In any contest on frugality, I would probably win hands down. It’s in my genes! Nevertheless, I understand there are occasions that require a loosening of that virtue. Certainly, one of them is the need for tax. I understand not everything is always about me, and if we are to continue as a democratic society as opposed to a monarchy, we must take some responsibility for the “least of these” amongst us.

Let me respond to Council Member Helgelson’s letter to the editor, July, 9, “…allocating $54 million for downtown streetscape beautification, in addition to the previous $50 million seems excessive … It is crucial that the city government refrains from treating taxpayers as an endless source of funds and instead fosters an environment where individuals, families and businesses can thrive.”

I agree wholeheartedly we want our city to thrive, but I disagree that the way we get there is by reducing the tax to its lowest level, enough to cover only the bare minimum. Hegelson is against spending any more money on our city for beautification even though the beautiful facades, trees, flowers and parks are the very things that have brought so many tourists to Lynchburg. It is the refurbishing of both the historic Academy and the Virginian Hotel that has contributed so much to bringing people to our city, not only as tourists, but to relocate, all of which puts money in our coffer.

In addition, the aesthetics of our city feed the soul of those who live here by offering beauty as opposed to squalor or plainness. People do not flock to a place to look at utility! They seek out places to visit (or live) because of their beauty. The 19th century poet, John Keats, wrote, “Beauty is Truth, and Truth, Beauty. That is all he know on earth, And all ye need to know.” Truth and Beauty, along with Wisdom, Peace, Joy and Love are attributes of God! Consequently, we need to surround ourselves in our homes, schools, and cityscapes as best we can in as many places as we can with as much beauty as we can. Man does not live by bread alone.

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg