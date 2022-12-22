122222-lna-edt-letters-pkg

In loving color

Give Rachael Smith the Pulitzer Prize for writing well for the right reasons. Give Michelle Ramsey the Nobel Prize for doing good without an agenda. Keep the N&A in business forever for having the gumption to make Smith’s article about Ramsey, “A judgement-free place,” the focal point of Tuesday’s front page.

Talk about blessed soul-cleansing juxtaposition.

To read a few lines about Jan. 6 and the prosecution of a former president and start to get depressed and forget it’s Christmas, and then read every word of the story about the Michelle Marie Hair Salon on Rivermont Avenue and about Michelle and her life and her family and her mantra, is to have the ultimate newspaper-reading experience — is to be blissfully silenced by remembrance, not of things past, but of the fact that simple is better, that good does prevail, that love is all, and that life will cease to have meaning when there’s no such thing as a local newspaper and no such thing as human interest reporting.

I will not use the “s” word to describe Michelle Ramsey’s inherent goodness. I don’t want to jinx her, and she doesn’t need the label. People who are naturally kind, open-minded, and giving never think of themselves as chosen or divine. That’s what makes pure compassion so special.

I have hardly any hair left, but after the holidays, I will go to Michelle and ask her to try to transform me. My favorite great aunt was a blue hair. I want my grand-successors to remember me as silly Uncle Rainbow-head.

Hooray for hair-dye! Hooray for love! And Happy Holidays to all!

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg

Brotherhood of man

“America, America, God shed his Grace on thee / And crown thy good with brotherhood/ From sea to shining sea.”

Before he died in 1945, the Sleeping Prophet, Edgar Cayce, prophesied that the United States would slip from its cherished place as #1 Leader of the World and would be replaced by either Russia or China unless it held to the brotherhood of man ideal. Who was Edgar Cayce? A photographer from Alabama, a fundamentalist Christian who became amazingly and accurately clairvoyant when he “fell asleep”, a condition he inherited after a major illness at the age of 30. Throughout the rest of his life, he “read” for a large number of people who asked him questions far afield from his educational and spiritual background. Some time after World War II, he was asked various questions about our country and its future; hence, his statement about the possible rise of Russia or China to first place in the world.

Almost 80 years after Cayce made his prediction, we have seen our democracy, our liberty and freedom threatened more than at any time since the Big War. We have witnessed an attempted coup of our government, domestic violence all across the country, hate crimes perpetrated on various groups of people, an organized attempt by some to divide our national loyalties so that it appears Edgar Cayce’s prophecy has become quite relevant!

In today’s political climate, we cannot take anything for granted! To insure our country’s future existence for another 200 years, each of us must do all he can to heed Cayce’s and hold fast to the brotherhood of man ideal that has brought us here thus far.

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg

Jan. 6 not peaceful

Now that the Jan. 6 committee has wrapped up, I have this to say. I have encountered many people who claim that former President Trump is not complicit with the Jan. 6 riot because he said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” about 10 minutes into the speech. This is correct.

Peace, so how can he be responsible for the violence? I say it is because of the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say, how he ended his speech. Two of the last things Trump said before the people descended on the Capitol were:

1. “And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

2. “But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help. We’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

The first statement is a call to violence, the second to a coup. Taken in whole and considering the incendiary speeches that preceded him (Rep. Mo Brooks telling them to kick some backside), one cannot help but understand that the fundamental purpose of the QAnon conservative-dominated crowd was to force Congress to reject the Nov. 2020 election results by any means necessary because in their minds God, country, truth and justice demanded no less. One can argue that Trump did not 100% foment this riot, but one cannot easily claim that Trump was not significantly complicit in orchestrating it.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest