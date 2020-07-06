Community Viewpoint: Do monuments represent who we are?

As a long-time resident of this city that I have come to love, I feel compelled to offer some thoughts on a dilemma that we, like so many other cities, face at this tumultuous juncture in history, something that can no longer be ignored or put off to another day. Do our Confederate monuments in prominent public spaces represent who we are and what we stand for as a diverse city today? The reality is that they have become such an integral part of our landscape that too many people no longer think much about them or their messages. But now that outrage and frustration and soul-deep weariness of both Blacks and whites about the systemic racism that still infects our society, after hundreds of years, has reached such urgency, now is the time for that difficult discussion.
It is no secret that there are and always will be conflicting perspectives and narratives surrounding Confederate monuments. Kimball Payne, our longtime former Lynchburg city manager, observes in an article for “Lynch’s Ferry” magazine that “given our history, I don’t think that the influence of racism and white supremacy can be separated from motivations to erect Confederate memorials.” Others believe that they were only intended to celebrate and honor the valor of the young men who answered the call to defend their homeland, a proud and integral part of Southern white heritage. Whose heritage? There is no disputing that the heritage the monuments conjure for Black citizens is one of hundreds of years of enslavement and subjugation and the subsequent discrimination of Jim Crow laws. But it is past time for blaming and retribution and time to consider how this city can move forward, making ALL citizens feel wanted and equally valued. Isn’t it tragic that anyone even has to assert today, four hundred years after slavery began in this country, that “Black Lives Matter?” They should have always mattered.
It is important to say that we cannot erase history, nor should we, even though the anger on the streets today is a product of that history. But the question is: where and how should this dark and controversial part of our history be commemorated? Should a huge statue of a Confederate soldier in a special place of prominence on a pedestal in front of the historic Courthouse, towering over the city, be a focal point? Is that the one thing the entire populace here would like to represent this city and what it stands for, that reflects its values? Confederate monuments should not be destroyed or consigned to oblivion, but perhaps they could be collected in a designated place to be studied and contextualized. And since Monument Terrace is a sacred place where those local people who fought in various wars over the years are remembered, could we add another tribute somewhere there to Civil War soldiers?
As far as that majestic place of honor at the top of Monument Terrace, we could consider the dual representation of an inspirational Black historical figure of great vision and humanity who enriched this city — Anne Spencer, Walter Johnson and C.W. Seay come to mind — along with a sculpture of John Lynch, the founder of our lovely city on the James who also supported abolition and was by all accounts an admirable man. An additional benefit of making Lynch more visible would be to finally eradicate the unfortunate belief held by some that the name of our city has to do with the horrific practice of lynching.
Would the relocation of Confederate monuments solve all the problems of the systemic racism that people of color, here and everywhere, endure? Not by a long shot. But it would be a symbolic gesture that says “we get it,” and the city intends to make some changes. And symbols matter. But then, together, we must all be about the hard work of ending unequal justice, unnecessary police brutality, poverty and lack of economic, housing and educational opportunities.
Recent legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly and signed by the Governor gives local governments the option to relocate monuments of the Confederacy. There are prescriptions for how this must be done, but most importantly any such effort must be accompanied by a thoughtful and honest community-wide conversation where all voices, especially African American, are heard. It would also be preferable to have a plan for relocation at that time. I challenge our City Council, as our representatives, to spearhead that effort. I know they have much on their agenda but I suggest this should be a priority.
The fury and anguish of the civil rights movement of the 1960s that I lived through restored many rightful, vital and long overdue rights and protections to Black citizens, but much was left unresolved. Let us not leave it to yet another generation to get it right. Given the vast awakening in cities nationwide over the past weeks, there is no returning to business as usual. The status quo is not okay.
Libby Fitzgerald is a former news reporter and public affairs program moderator for WSET-TV and WVTF Public Radio.