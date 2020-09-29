Community viewpoint for Sept 29, 2020

By AARON REID
Public education not akin to a ‘Happy Meal’
I want to be clear about what was said at the city council work session on Tuesday, Sept 22.
An elected official implied that public education in Lynchburg is akin to “going to dinner at a steakhouse and receiving a Happy Meal.” The further implication is that a “Happy Meal” of education requires no work or thought from students, no effort from teachers, and is essentially a gigantic scam on taxpayers to prop up some kind of force-fed indoctrination program on the children of this city.
Perhaps I could offer a brief response.
In my 22 years of teaching, I have never encountered the kind of challenges to education that I have this year. From learning new technology to caring about student emotional well-being to community public relations to collaborative pedagogic work I have never seen a school or a group of teachers work harder at doing all the jobs that the public has neglectfully placed on them. If a student has poor internet, we work with that. If a student is struggling with the online format and needs additional help, we work with that. If a family is feeling overwhelmed with requirements and needs organizational help, we work with that.
In short, the fundamental definition of public schooling is that all are welcome in the most safe and supportive environment we can offer. We do not charge you tuition and we do not pick and choose who gets to attend and who does not. We teach everyone. We teach them where they are.
This pandemic has shed light on a lot of truths about education: that it is hard, even in the best of times. That members of the community don’t feel qualified to do the job of teachers but have no problem leveling copious amounts of judgement on their job performance. That the for-profit educational industry is making its endgame move toward dominating the testing market and thus controlling curriculum of schools. That teachers are essential, until they’re not. That they can’t be replaced, until they can. That they’re human beings, until the economic engine of profit and returns convinces enough people that safety and health is really just part of a larger equation and thus a variable to be manipulated.
Teachers, then, become expendable parts, in the best tradition of Henry Ford and the Model T.
This crisis has been a long time in the making. And to hear an elected official in my city say that the service I deliver is akin to a “Happy Meal” only serves to remind me that the forces seeking to destroy the “public” part of public education will stop at nothing to reduce us to a footnote in history that they will edit out of the first textbook they find. But I know my colleagues and I know my friends and I know that while decimating public education plays into the long game for reductive forces in this city and country who seek to equate opinion with fact and ignorance with knowledge — I know that we will never let that happen.
Aaron Reid lives in Lynchburg.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!