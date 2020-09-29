Community viewpoint for Sept 29, 2020

By AARON REID

Public education not akin to a ‘Happy Meal’

I want to be clear about what was said at the city council work session on Tuesday, Sept 22.

An elected official implied that public education in Lynchburg is akin to “going to dinner at a steakhouse and receiving a Happy Meal.” The further implication is that a “Happy Meal” of education requires no work or thought from students, no effort from teachers, and is essentially a gigantic scam on taxpayers to prop up some kind of force-fed indoctrination program on the children of this city.

Perhaps I could offer a brief response.

In my 22 years of teaching, I have never encountered the kind of challenges to education that I have this year. From learning new technology to caring about student emotional well-being to community public relations to collaborative pedagogic work I have never seen a school or a group of teachers work harder at doing all the jobs that the public has neglectfully placed on them. If a student has poor internet, we work with that. If a student is struggling with the online format and needs additional help, we work with that. If a family is feeling overwhelmed with requirements and needs organizational help, we work with that.