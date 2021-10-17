Community Viewpoint: Is voting Democrat an evil act?

That question, in the title, rose from a recent Sunday-school lesson on 1 Kings 21, where Queen Jezebel arranged a murder to take the victim’s land for King Ahab. God held Ahab as responsible as Jezebel.
This lesson teaches that the God of the Bible is a God of justice. God values people as individuals, not simply as a collective. Godly order includes individual property ownership and even a king has no right to someone else’s property. Taking a human life is an act against the person and an act against God, our creator and redeemer.
We also learn that God holds those who empower bad actors fully accountable for the acts of the bad actors. Nations are set up under God’s sovereign hand; America is no exception. In our system it is not kings who empower those who manage government, but rather it is citizens by our vote. And millions of Americans, who seek to follow God, vote to empower politicians who embrace evil policies.
The cost of this neglect is incomprehensible as adult Americans have thrown aside self-governance and sought self-indulgence. Indeed, instead of giving the next generation a better life, we now live off the suffering of the next generation, both with legalized murder of the unborn and using a dollar-deflating debt scam to fund our bloated government. Seduced by promises that government will make life easier, tens of millions of Americans willingly vote thieves and murderers into public offices throughout our nation.
While human rule will never deliver utopia, and candidates that embrace evil ideas can be found in any political party, it is the ideas presented in and through party platforms, conventions, and top candidates that make clear the acts that our vote will empower.
Today’s Democratic Party completely rejects Biblical teaching on morality and man’s inability to handle great power. Rather, it embraces pagan ideas, including the state being supreme. The party platforms and actions present an agenda that includes:
abortion with no limits;
doctor-assisted suicide for those deemed as not worthy of normal legal protections;
rejecting of God’s design of marriage and creation of male and female, thus exploiting and indeed creating sexual and gender confusion;
destructive life-altering hormone and surgical procedures in children of all ages;
creating destabilizing unrest and divisions among Americans, dividing by wealth, skin color, gender and sexuality;
disenfranchising legal voters through weakening voting laws;
greater state control of individual healthcare decisions;
suppressing the Christian-informed conscience; and
producing godless citizens through state-controlled schools where children are essentially drafted into the front lines of their war against God.
So while there are politicians of every party that we must stand against, how can voting to empower such evil not put one in a place very much like Ahab? It would be a grave mistake to pretend that the God who called Ahab to account for the evil he empowered would overlook evil we empower with our votes and other support.
Ahab repented and God relented. Indeed, God is a God of mercy, but God’s mercy was a response to Ahab’s repentant heart. While Jesus did not condemn the woman caught in adultery, he did say: “Go and sin no more.” A pathway for a new beginning is both unique and core to Christianity. The path to peace is embracing real liberty and rejecting evil in every way possible.
Mark Shepard lives in Rustburg.