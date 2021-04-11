Community Viewpoint: It's time for a little compassion

As I read Thomas Nelson’s letter on April 5 about immigration and his disdain for our president, I could not detect an ounce of concern for the children who are attempting to cross into the United States at the Mexican border.

Although this cold and unfeeling attitude is typical of Trumpism, I am disappointed to find such a blatant example in our midst.

Has Mr. Nelson ever been to Latin America or any poor country anywhere, or is he the usual armchair critic? Can he even imagine a land so torn by hurricanes and so devastated by floods that farmers cannot raise crops to eat or sell? Does he know what it’s like to live with absolutely no help and no safety net? Abject poverty and life-threatening hunger are hypothetical to us here in Central Virginia. No matter how poor you are, there is someone or something to fall back on before you starve. Think about how you would feel if you had nothing to feed your children. You, too, might send them off for a better life.