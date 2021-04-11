Community Viewpoint: It's time for a little compassion

As I read Thomas Nelson’s letter on April 5 about immigration and his disdain for our president, I could not detect an ounce of concern for the children who are attempting to cross into the United States at the Mexican border.
Although this cold and unfeeling attitude is typical of Trumpism, I am disappointed to find such a blatant example in our midst.
Has Mr. Nelson ever been to Latin America or any poor country anywhere, or is he the usual armchair critic? Can he even imagine a land so torn by hurricanes and so devastated by floods that farmers cannot raise crops to eat or sell? Does he know what it’s like to live with absolutely no help and no safety net? Abject poverty and life-threatening hunger are hypothetical to us here in Central Virginia. No matter how poor you are, there is someone or something to fall back on before you starve. Think about how you would feel if you had nothing to feed your children. You, too, might send them off for a better life.
I understand we cannot solve all the world’s problems or take in everyone, but we should try to do what we can in our little corner of the world. Building ridiculous walls and driving children back into the Mexican desert should surely be unacceptable to these folks who are forever blathering about being “pro-life.” Does that apply only to the unborn, or is it that little brown-skinned children don’t count?
Donald Trump caused this problem. He made an already deficient immigration system worse by squandering money on useless walls that anyone with half a grain of determination can go under, over, or around. With his characteristic vengefulness, he punished countries such as Guatemala by cutting off stipends that had been paid directly to farmers to purchase seeds, chickens, and cattle that had been lost to floods. Prior to Trump, U.S. policy had focused on discouraging immigration by improving conditions in home countries. Even selfish Trump followers should understand we don’t live in this world alone: We can help ourselves by helping out neighbors before their problems become ours.
There is no quick and easy solution. The border is no more open now than it was during Trump’s presidency except that children and some families are no longer being forced back out into the desert. It’s just poor and hungry people see a glimmer of hope for a better life in the policies of Joe Biden, a true pro-life Christian leader who thinks before he speaks — as opposed to the hollow, soulless instability of Donald Trump — so they are coming in greater numbers. Many of the children have family here that is willing to take them.
It will all be sorted out eventually, but in the meantime, I would much rather support these poor children than the coterie of grifters and criminals that hung around Trump and the White House for four years. If we had money to make Trump’s wealthy friends and family wealthier, we have enough to lend a hand to our needy neighbors in Latin America.
Oh, and as for Mr. Nelson’s comment about President Biden being shark bait for America’s enemies, he got that wrong, too. Vladimir Putin reeled in the unwitting Donald Trump without half trying. With a bit of flattery on the hook, Trump would gladly take any fisherman’s bait.
Joe Biden, however, is a man of integrity who loves America and will not stoop to consort with the enemy. Thank goodness he is now our President.
Nancy Tyree lives in Lynch Station.