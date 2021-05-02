Community Viewpoint: Lynchburg region leads in innovation

Across the Lynchburg region, a diverse set of organizations are leading the way in the development and application of new technologies that may lead even more to make their home here in the region. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 505 patents were issued to organizations in the Lynchburg region between 2000 and 2015. That number shows just how much intellectual property is being created in the Lynchburg region and just how much the business community continues to grow.