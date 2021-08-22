Community Viewpoint: Many factors go into gas price

To imply that current U.S. policy is the only factor at play in petroleum markets [“Blame Biden for high gas prices,” Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7] is a tad misleading.
In recent years , domestic production had lessened our future, minor dependence on some Canadian oil sands, which are expensive and toxic to extract and refine. Pipeline viability has lost some steam as companies like Exxon, Shell and large investment firms have started to scale back on oil sands development as they now move to diversify. Global producers make decisions that the U.S. has little say in.
In 2005, when Keystone XL first made its proposals, it offered puffed-up job numbers, most for short-term construction, and less than 100 permanent jobs. Localities might have some property tax revenue but no direct, significant, good-paying jobs.
Maintenance costs money. One aging gas pipeline into Montvale closed recently because the company did not want the expenses. They passed on higher transportation costs for delivery in this region. Just one of many corporate pricing policies, not a presidential one!
Distrust of the media or those with differing opinions doesn’t extend to superficial promises from big corporations?
In recent years, Saudi Arabia flooded the market with crude to stall Iranian production. That coincided with a glut from domestic sources and price dropped even more to historic levels, but so did profits.
Most consumers ignored the negative. Our domestic, white-hot oil exploration boom, especially in the upper Midwest, quickly died. Investment money and jobs lost were driven by global market factors and corporate decisions, not government policy.
No one objected as long as pump prices stayed down, a simplistic tunnel-vision understanding of economics.
When unpredictable fluctuations in markets occur, we pay. The private sector will seek ways to make up for losses. They could bump production, but lowering prices doesn’t serve their bottom line now. Supply and demand economics 101.
Hurricane? Holiday weekend? Floods? Drought? Supply-chain bottlenecks? Upping prices or asking for government bailouts are two options for hard hit businesses. Economic “good” news usually has a downside for somebody. One way or another, we will pay.
No commodity has guaranteed stability. Those angry about this and other issues, need less bumper sticker propaganda and blather from their favorite talking head who often spouts simplistic, superficial pep-rally red meat.
Economics is complicated. Experts disagree. Investments? A gamble. The US does not control largely global marketplaces. Any crisis anywhere quickly sends prices up. Complex issues demand intelligent, informed responses as complex moving parts change in defiance of partisan hot air from both sides.
E A Paull lives in Amherst.