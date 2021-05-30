Community Viewpoint: Pedlar River North Vegetation Project threatens water supply

The kiss of death to any community is contamination of its water supply. Lynchburg is blessed with a pure water source in Pedlar Reservoir. So what could possibly go wrong? As reported by Shannon Brennan in recent weeks, enter the U.S. Forest Service’s Pedlar River North Vegetation Project, designed to “manage” over 10,000 acres of national forest in Amherst County by clear cutting over 40 different sections of forest and initiating controlled burns across over 4,400 acres. The impacted area encompasses both sides of Pedlar River and surrounds Pedlar Reservoir.

While Ms. Brennan has reported on concerns related to burning and logging, what many Lynchburg residents don’t know is that the USFS also intends to use herbicide treatments during this project, which may span five years. The herbicides of choice appear to be glyphosate and triclopyr. Both chemicals are suspected of causing cancers and other diseases. Both have median half-lives in water of about 45 to over 90 days, depending on climate and sunlight. Herbicides released into the environment contribute to contamination of water resources as they are transported through leaching and runoff into the neighboring watershed. Therefore, this project puts Pedlar Reservoir at risk of contamination.