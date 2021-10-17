Community Viewpoint: Support your local sheriff’s candidates?

Anyone out there remember the primetime police drama “Hill Street Blues”? It ran on NBC from 1981 to 1987. Among its 146 episodes, one scene in particular stands out in my memory. Captain Frank Furillo calls Sergeant Henry Goldblume on the carpet for identifying himself as a police officer in an op-ed he published stating his opposition to capital punishment. Goldblume argues that his badge is not a “muzzle.” Nor is it a “megaphone,” Furillo shoots back.

Here of late, we have seen the sheriffs of Loudoun, Prince William, and Montgomery Counties, as well as Chesterfield and Virginia Beach, on TV endorsing Youngkin for governor. In their composite commercial, they further claim that over 50 Virginia sheriffs are supporting Youngkin. Their claims are questionable, to say the least. To hear them tell it, no one will be safe should Terry McAuliffe be elected governor. Be that as it may, I have a different concern.

I realize that sheriffs are elected officials and that their reelection depends on staying in the good graces of the political parties that helped get them elected. The same holds true of police chiefs whose appointments are political. But the rank-and-file police officers have no such political debts to pay. And the fact remains that police are charged with protecting us all, regardless of political affiliation.