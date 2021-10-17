Community Viewpoint: Support your local sheriff’s candidates?

Anyone out there remember the primetime police drama “Hill Street Blues”? It ran on NBC from 1981 to 1987. Among its 146 episodes, one scene in particular stands out in my memory. Captain Frank Furillo calls Sergeant Henry Goldblume on the carpet for identifying himself as a police officer in an op-ed he published stating his opposition to capital punishment. Goldblume argues that his badge is not a “muzzle.” Nor is it a “megaphone,” Furillo shoots back.
Here of late, we have seen the sheriffs of Loudoun, Prince William, and Montgomery Counties, as well as Chesterfield and Virginia Beach, on TV endorsing Youngkin for governor. In their composite commercial, they further claim that over 50 Virginia sheriffs are supporting Youngkin. Their claims are questionable, to say the least. To hear them tell it, no one will be safe should Terry McAuliffe be elected governor. Be that as it may, I have a different concern.
I realize that sheriffs are elected officials and that their reelection depends on staying in the good graces of the political parties that helped get them elected. The same holds true of police chiefs whose appointments are political. But the rank-and-file police officers have no such political debts to pay. And the fact remains that police are charged with protecting us all, regardless of political affiliation.
Certainly, as individuals, police chiefs and rank-and-file officers are entitled to endorse the candidates they favor. But to do so in uniform makes it appear as if they are speaking not just for themselves but for their departments. The “Hill Street Blues” writers nailed it: Police uniforms and badges are not muzzles, nor are they megaphones.
I have done a little digging into the issue. Section 15.2-1512.2 of the Code of Virginia specifies that local law enforcement officers may engage in political activity only “off duty, out of uniform and not on the premises of their employment with the locality.” So why then are we seeing local sheriffs and other police officers stumping for politicians on TV? Is there a loophole I have not found, or are some sheriffs and police officers simply disregarding this rule? I would welcome a response.
Active-duty members of the armed services are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activity in uniform, and they may not refer to their service components, ranks, or military experience to buttress their personal opinions or to endorse candidates running for civilian political offices. Our military is officially apolitical. It exists to protect all of us regardless of political affiliation or preference. The same holds true for police departments.
Our sheriffs should take a cue from Captain Furillo and refrain from using their uniforms, badges, and positions as partisan political megaphones. Like our military, police departments are meant to be apolitical. Call me naïve, but I believe local communities are best served by sheriffs who focus primarily on effective policing and who stay out of all but their own election campaigns.
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.